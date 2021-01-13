Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Geeq has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $252,282.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Geeq has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00112112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00261084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00063879 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,337.21 or 0.96666664 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

