VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CID)

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

CID stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $34.01.

