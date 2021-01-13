Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $9,180.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00313497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00073075 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038143 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

