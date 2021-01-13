Contrasting Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.89, meaning that its stock price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 23.85% 14.83% 1.17% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Bit Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $51.75 billion 3.63 $13.44 billion N/A N/A Bit Digital $4.59 million 62.10 -$9.47 million N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Merchants Bank and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bit Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Bit Digital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and internet banking services. It operates 141 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,750 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operates a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

