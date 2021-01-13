Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 784.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,223 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.