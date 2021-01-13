Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 784.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,223 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

