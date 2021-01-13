$0.98 EPS Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Quanta Services posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

