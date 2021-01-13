Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.25.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $231.00 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $88.63 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -179.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.20 and a 200-day moving average of $207.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,423 shares of company stock worth $14,323,047 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

