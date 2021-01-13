State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $837.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.01. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $371.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $118,737.36. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,538 shares of company stock worth $224,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 315.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the second quarter worth $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

