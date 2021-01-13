FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.49.

GOLD opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

