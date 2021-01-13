Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Illumina, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah expects that the life sciences company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $361.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,520. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,369 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

