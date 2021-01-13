Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hostess Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hostess Brands in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWNK. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292,282 shares of company stock worth $57,809,677. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

