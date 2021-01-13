Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $956.37 million, a PE ratio of 320.76 and a beta of 1.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHN. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock worth $378,011. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

