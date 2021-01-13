Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
JCO opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.17.
About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund
