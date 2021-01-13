Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

JCO opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

