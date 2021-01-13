Tatro Capital LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

