CX Institutional Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CX Institutional increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,186.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3,158.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

