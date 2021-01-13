Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,675,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,712 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,186.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,158.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.85.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.