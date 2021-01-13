Tatro Capital LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

