Tatro Capital LLC Sells 523 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tatro Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 upped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

