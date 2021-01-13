Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €52.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.68 ($38.45).

Shares of DUE opened at €34.66 ($40.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of €31.78 and a 200 day moving average of €27.26. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 65.03. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of €34.66 ($40.78).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

