Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) a €2.10 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.82 ($3.32).

O2D opened at €2.37 ($2.78) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a twelve month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is €2.32 and its 200-day moving average is €2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

