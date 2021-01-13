Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €47.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €47.50 ($55.88) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DWNI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

Shares of DWNI opened at €40.89 ($48.11) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.85.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

