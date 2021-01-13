Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) a €16.00 Price Target

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.51 ($15.89).

ORA opened at €10.01 ($11.77) on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.91.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

