Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.45 ($126.42).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) stock opened at €115.36 ($135.72) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €108.75 and a 200 day moving average of €103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 35.50.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

