Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) a €28.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.06 ($29.48).

ETR TEG opened at €24.44 ($28.75) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.63. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. TAG Immobilien AG has a fifty-two week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a fifty-two week high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

