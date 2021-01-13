Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. Albertsons Companies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $18.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $48.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.47%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

