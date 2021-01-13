OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 153.92%.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $366.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

