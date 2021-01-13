Tatro Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

VAW stock opened at $168.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $169.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

