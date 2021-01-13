IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, RTT News reports. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.08. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

