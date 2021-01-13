IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) PT Raised to $6.00

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

IRIX opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

