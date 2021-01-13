Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Hold

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

SPRO opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.