Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. Analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

