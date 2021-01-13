Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is Tatro Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,766 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

