Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $528-533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.37 million.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.54-0.58 EPS.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $863.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

