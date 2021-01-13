ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.17

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 433468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $259,580,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $177,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

