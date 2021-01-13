Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTF. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 432,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

