Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,029 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,550% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 put options.

In related news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,442.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $2,836,592.46. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $94.76.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.