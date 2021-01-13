Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00 at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,746.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,770.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,611.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

