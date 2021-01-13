Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.20, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

