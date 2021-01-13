Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,830 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. BidaskClub upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

