33,340 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 22.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

