FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($3.43) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALLK. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $157.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Allakos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Allakos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Allakos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.