Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
