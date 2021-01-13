Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 10.74% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

