Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading 13.1% Higher

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.40. 3,433,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 1,017,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

