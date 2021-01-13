Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Expands By 160.3%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, an increase of 160.3% from the December 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,724,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 140,901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 47,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.