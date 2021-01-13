Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Up 36.5%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s stock price traded up 36.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $6.55. 7,371,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 1,379,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

