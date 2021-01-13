Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 1,734,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,117,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.