Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Trading Up 10.9%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 1,114,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 731,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

