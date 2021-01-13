Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Canon has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

