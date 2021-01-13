Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Trading Up 8.7%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) shares were up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 1,506,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 657,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,037.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.