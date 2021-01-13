State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded State Auto Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $837.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $371.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.30 million. Analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,542.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey acquired 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,538 shares of company stock worth $224,435. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth about $800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.